WATCH: Gabe Osabuohien Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State

See what the Mountaineer forward had to say following the team's win.
West Virginia pulled out a 76-72 win over Iowa State on Tuesday and arguably the play of the game came in the final seconds when senior Gabe Osabuohien collided with Jalen Coleman-Lands to jar the ball loose which landed in the hands of Taz Sherman. 

Following the game, Osabuohien met with the media to discuss that play and the win over the Cyclones.

