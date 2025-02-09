Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Hansberry, Powell, and Yesufu Utah Postgame Press Conference

West Virgina University forward Amani Hansberry and guards Joseph Yesufu and Jonathan Powell give their thoughts on the win over Utah

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-8, 6-6) handled the Utah Utes (13-10, 5-7) Saturday evening 72-61.

West Virgina forward Amani Hansberry and guards Joseph Yesufu and Jonathan Powell discuss the team's defensive effort, their contributions on offense, and more.

WATCH: Darian DeVries Utah Postgame Press Conference

