Skip to main content

WATCH: Josiah Harris' First Press Conference as a Mountaineer

West Virginia forward Josiah Harris chats with the media for the first time as a Mountaineer

West Virginia opens the 2022-23 season on Monday as the Mountaineers welcome Mount St. Mary's to the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the action will be streaming on ESPN+.

WVUBB-2022-2023

Forward Josiah Harris sat with the media for the first time as a Mountaineers and discussed his recruitment to WVU, the transition from high school to college, playing for a defensive mind like Huggins and more. 

WATCH: Bob Huggins Assesses his Mountaineers ahead of the Season Opener

Scroll to Continue

Read More

WATCH: Seth Wilson Talks Team Chemistry

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

2022-11-03 (13)
Basketball

WATCH: Seth Wilson Talks Team Chemistry

By Christopher Hall
2022-11-03 (1)
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Assesses his Mountaineers ahead of the Season Opener

By Christopher Hall
Oct 29, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Justin Johnson Jr. (26) scores a touchdown and celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Iowa State

By Schuyler Callihan
Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Smith Collects NFC Offensive Player of the Month

By Christopher Hall
Emmitt Matthews Jr.
Basketball

WVU Basketball Schedule and Results

By Christopher Hall
Jan 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks with West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the first half against the Baylor Bears at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

West Virginia Enters the Season in SI's Top 50

By Christopher Hall
Mar 9, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; The Big 12 logo at center court prior to the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center.
Basketball

REPORT: The Big 12 Shows Interest in Gonzaga

By Christopher Hall
Dante Stills
Football

Stills Chases and Makes History

By Christopher Hall