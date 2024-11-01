Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Kory Barnett Robert Morris Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University assistant coach Kory Barnett meets the media for the first time since arriving to Morgantown.

The West Virginia University men’s basketball program tips off the 2024-25 season Monday night against the Robert Morris Colonials Monday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. and the action will stream on ESPN+.

Asisstant coach Kory Barnett met with the media on Friday and discussed serving under head coach Darian DeVries, his thoughts on Morgantown, and more.

WATCH: Darian DeVries Robert Morris Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Sencire Harris Robert Morris Preview Press Conference

