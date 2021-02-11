WATCH: Mike Carey Postgame Press Conference | Kansas

No. 19 West Virginia extended their winning streak to eleven games on Wednesday night after defeating Kansas 69-61.

Following the game, West Virginia head coach Mike Carey met with the media to talk about the team's struggles and sloppy play in their win. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

