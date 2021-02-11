Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

WATCH: Mike Carey Postgame Press Conference | Kansas

WVU head coach Mike Carey talks about the team's win over Kansas.
Author:
Publish date:

No. 19 West Virginia extended their winning streak to eleven games on Wednesday night after defeating Kansas 69-61.

Following the game, West Virginia head coach Mike Carey met with the media to talk about the team's struggles and sloppy play in their win. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

zoom_0
Basketball

WATCH: Mike Carey Postgame Press Conference | Kansas

E4AdnVd8
Basketball

WVU Survives Scare from Kansas, Wins 11th Straight

West Virginia guards Madisen Smith (30) and Kysre Gondrezick (2) and Center Blessing Ejiofer (22).
Basketball

No. 19 WVU Set to Host Kansas, Looking to Earn 11th Straight Win

Tuesday, February 9, 2021: West Virginia guard Sean McNeil posted a career-high 26 points in the 82-71 win over Texas Tech.
Basketball

West Virginia Makes Program History in Win Over No. 7 Texas Tech

w_pUm4aw
Basketball

Jevon Carter, ESPN's Fran Fraschilla Praise Miles McBride

Quay Mays
Football

Former WVU DL Quay Mays Announces Transfer Destination

_adNqle9
Recruiting

2022 Oklahoma RB Excited to Visit WVU

Tech Social Media - BrandonBrieger_Basketball_210201-3068
Basketball

Bob Huggins Thrilled after Mountainers Big Win in Lubbock