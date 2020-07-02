MountaineerMaven
WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe Posts Workout Video

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia basketball 2019-20 season was cut short as the coronavirus essentially shut down the entire United States. Folks wondered if freshman phenom Oscar Tshiebwe would play another game in the old gold and blue or if he would dart off to the NBA.

Tshiebwe initially filed paperwork to get an evaluation from NBA scouts and entered his named in the 2020 NBA Draft. After weeks of speculation, Tshiebwe made the announcement to withdraw his name and return to West Virginia for his sophomore season.

Recently, student-athletes have been filing back into campus taking part of voluntary workouts and are being closely monitored to ensure that they are adhering to social distancing protocols and guidelines so that they don't contract the virus.

Tshiebwe is one of several WVU student-athletes who are is not wasting any time getting back into shape or in his case, bettering the shape he is already in. 

On Tuesday, Tshiebwe posted his latest workout video that he took while on campus.

Tshiebwe appears to be in great condition and may even be a little bigger than he was during his freshman season. Should he put together a solid year as a sophomore, he could easily play his way into a first round draft selection.

What kind of season are you expecting from Oscar Tshiebwe in 2020-21? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

