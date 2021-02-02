WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe Tells John Calipari, "This is My Team Now"

After struggling in the first ten games of the 2020-21 season, sophomore big Oscar Tshiebwe decided to leave the program and eventually entered the transfer portal.

He officially settled on Kentucky, who is known to bring in five-star talent year after year and send them off to the NBA. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said that he felt that there were some "outside influences" that may have played a part in Tshiebwe's decision to leave the Mountaineer program.

Monday night, Tshiebwe posted a video of him walking into Kentucky head coach John Calipari's office where he was officially welcomed into the program. Calipari said that "I'm so glad you're here! We need your help bad." Tshiebwe responded saying, "This is why I'm here. I got to help this team the best way I can. This is my team now."

Tshiebwe will be able to practice with the team but can not play until next season due to transferring during the middle of the season.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.