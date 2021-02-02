Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe Tells John Calipari, "This is My Team Now"

Former WVU star settles into his new home in Kentucky.
Author:
Publish date:

After struggling in the first ten games of the 2020-21 season, sophomore big Oscar Tshiebwe decided to leave the program and eventually entered the transfer portal.

He officially settled on Kentucky, who is known to bring in five-star talent year after year and send them off to the NBA. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said that he felt that there were some "outside influences" that may have played a part in Tshiebwe's decision to leave the Mountaineer program.

Monday night, Tshiebwe posted a video of him walking into Kentucky head coach John Calipari's office where he was officially welcomed into the program. Calipari said that "I'm so glad you're here! We need your help bad." Tshiebwe responded saying, "This is why I'm here. I got to help this team the best way I can. This is my team now."

Tshiebwe will be able to practice with the team but can not play until next season due to transferring during the middle of the season.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-02-01 at 10.35.46 AM
Recruiting

West Virginia Makes Top 9 for 2022 QB Gavin Wimsatt

USATSI_14013077_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe Tells John Calipari, "This is My Team Now"

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Derek Culver (1) shoots in the lane over many Florida Gators defenders during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Mountaineers Still Recovering After Long Layoff

USATSI_15260147
Basketball

The Mountaineers Lack Pride, What Will It Take For Them To Get Mad?

Jan 30, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Rasir Bolton (45) goes up for a shot while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Deivon Smith (5) during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum.
Basketball

Looking in on a Struggling Iowa State Squad

USATSI_15199414_168388579_lowres
Football

REPORT: WVU Football Adds Two Future Opponents

5_ACTION_5_
Basketball

WVU's Kysre Gondrezick Named Big 12 Player of the Week

Deuce McBride
Basketball

Mountaineers Drop in New Coaches Poll