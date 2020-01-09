MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

WATCH: Robert C. Byrd’s Crazy Play that Made No. 1 on ESPN's Top 10

Schuyler Callihan

Who said West Virginia kids can’t ball? Check out this amazing play from last night’s game between Robert C. Byrd and East Fairmont. 

Video provided by Dillon Gaudet of WBOY Clarksburg. 

Robert C. Byrd’s Khori Miles finished off the crazy sequence with a slam assisted from Thomas Hawkins. The play was number one on ESPN's Top 10 plays and also made it onto ESPN’s late night show with Scott Van Pelt, which you can check out here. 

Robert C. Byrd went on to win the game, 63-30.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

SHEESH. WOW

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Oscar Tshiebwe a One and Done?

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe could be NBA-bound after this season

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor Loves West Virginia in Big 12 Play

Schuyler Callihan

These results would put WVU in position for a No. 1 seed

An Advanced Look At Gabe Osabuohien's Importance to WVU Basketball

Daniel Woods

The Arkansas transfer exemplifies what has changed in the Mountaineer program.

West Virginia knocks off Kansas with Huge Fourth Quarter

Quinn Burkitt

Mountaineers cruise to wrap up two-game conference road trip

West Virginia, Oklahoma State Game Thread

Christopher Hall

Discuss the West Virginia, Oklahoma state game with fellow Mountaineer fans

West Virginia Makes Top Five for 2021 Linebacker

Jonathan Martin

Some good news for Defensive Coordinator Vic Koenning

WVU Baseball Leadoff Dinner Info and Details

Schuyler Callihan

Don't miss a great chance to meet the 2020 WVU Baseball team!

Alek Manoah Makes Big 12's All-Decade Team

Schuyler Callihan

One of West Virginia's best in program history can add to his accolades

WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins Fined by Big 12

Christopher Hall

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins sanctioned by Big 12

Where Does West Virginia Land in Latest ESPN Bracketology?

Schuyler Callihan

March isn't here yet, but it's never to early for bracket talk