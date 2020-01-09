WATCH: Robert C. Byrd’s Crazy Play that Made No. 1 on ESPN's Top 10

Who said West Virginia kids can’t ball? Check out this amazing play from last night’s game between Robert C. Byrd and East Fairmont.

Video provided by Dillon Gaudet of WBOY Clarksburg.

Robert C. Byrd’s Khori Miles finished off the crazy sequence with a slam assisted from Thomas Hawkins. The play was number one on ESPN's Top 10 plays and also made it onto ESPN’s late night show with Scott Van Pelt, which you can check out here.

Robert C. Byrd went on to win the game, 63-30.