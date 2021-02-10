WATCH: Sean McNeil Postgame Press Conference | Texas Tech

See what the junior guard had to say following the Mountaineers' victory.

Tuesday night, No. 14 West Virginia earned the season sweep of No. 7 Texas Tech with a big 82-71 road win in Lubbock.

Following the game, junior guard Sean McNeil met with the media to talk about his career-high 26-point night in the win over the Red Raiders. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

