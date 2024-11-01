WATCH: Sencire Harris Robert Morris Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University guard Sencire Harris meets the media for the first time since arriving to Morgantown
The West Virginia University men’s basketball program tips off the 2024-25 season Monday night against the Robert Morris Colonials Monday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. and the action will stream on ESPN+.
Guard Sencire Harris met with the media on Friday and talked about his defensive prowess, his role on the team and more.
