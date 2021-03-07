Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
WATCH: Taz Sherman Oklahoma State Postgame

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman met with the media following the loss to Oklahoma State
The No. 6 West Virginia Mountaineers suffered an 85-80 upset loss to the No. 17 Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, West Virginia guard Taz Sherman discussed his time as a Mountaineer, the team's lack of focus, and more.

