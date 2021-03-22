WATCH: Bob Huggins Syracuse Postgame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins addresses the media following the 75-72 loss to Syracuse

The Syracuse Orange shot 51.9% from the field, including hitting 7-15 from three-point range to end the West Virginia Mountaineers season 75-72 in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

WATCH: Sean McNeil Syracuse Postgame

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly