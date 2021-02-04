WATCH: WVU Baseball HC Randy Mazey Previews 2021 Season

The Mountaineers are gearing up for what looks to be a very challenging season.

We are officially two weeks away from the start of the college baseball season as No. 14 West Virginia will open up the season with a four-game road series against Georgia State beginning Friday, February 19th.

Thursday morning, WVU head coach Randy Mazey met with the media to discuss the biggest challenges of this upcoming season, the depth of his team, the strength of the Big 12, and the overall health of the team. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

