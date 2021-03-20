Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
WATCH: Jalen Bridges Previews Syracuse

West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges previews the Mountaineers upcoming matchup versus Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA tournament
The West Virginia Mountaineers defeated Morehead State Friday night 84-67 to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament to take on the Syracuse Orange Sunday at 5:15 and broadcasting on CBS.

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Syracuse

