West Family: 'His Legacy Will Live On and Can Be Honored Through Gifts to WVU'
The basketball community lost a great one early this month as Jerry West passed away at the age of 86. The West Virginia native and WVU alum carried his home with him everywhere he went and his love for the university is still being felt today.
Last week, the Los Angeles Clippers released a statement on the behalf of the West family.
The West family extends our gratefulness for all the love, kindness, and wonderful tributes that we have received in the week since we lost our beloved Jerry. He would be touches and humbled by the outpouring of affection, yet if you knew Jerry you understand that he would sjhy away from the attemtion.
We will honor Jerry’s wises and mourn his passing privately.
Jerry’s heart never left West Virginia.
His legacy will live on and can be honored through gifts to WVU: Jerry West Academic Scholarship Fund # 3S507. Jerry West Scholarship Fund #3S017. WVU Children’s Hospital Building fund #2V130.
With love,
Karen - David & Amy - Michael, Keely & Brody - Mark, Jennifer & Andrew - Ryan - Jonnie, Michelle, Makenna
