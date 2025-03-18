West Virginia AD Wren Baker Issues a Statement on the Departure of Darian DeVries
Following the departure of the men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries for Indiana, West Virginia University Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker issued a statement.
"Coach DeVries informed me of his plans to accept the head coaching position at another institution," Baker said. "Coach and I had several conversations in recent weeks focused on working together to build on a strong foundation and continue to grow our program. I made it clear to him that WVU is committed to invest in him and provide the resources needed to compete in the Big 12 and nationally. Ultimately, he decided to move on, and I want to thank him for his time at WVU."
Baker continued. "We have an outstanding basketball tradition with some of the most loyal and passionate fans in college basketball. We have tremendously generous supporters and a great partnership with the University that allow us to compete in this new era of college athletics. The alignment between the leadership of our Board of Governors, the University and Athletics Department is strong, and I am confident our momentum will continue as we work diligently to identify the next leader of our men's basketball program."
West Virginia will begin its search for its third men's basketball head coach since former head coach Bob Huggins resigned following his DUI in the summer of 2023.
