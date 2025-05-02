Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Adds Houston Transfer Guard Gigi Cooke

A nice pickup out of the transfer portal for Mark Kellogg.

Schuyler Callihan

Houston Athletic
In this story:

West Virginia women’s head basketball coach Mark Kellogg added a big piece to his backcourt earlier this week out of the transfer portal, by picking up a commitment from former Houston guard, Gigi Cooke (5’8”).

In 28 games this past season (22 starts), Cooke averaged 12.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 34.6% from the field in 32.3% from three-point range.

The Upper Marlboro, Maryland product was a four-star recruit out of high school and began her collegiate career by staying home and playing for Maryland, where she appeared in 25 games as a freshman off the bench, averaging 2.2 points per game in roughly 6.5 minutes of floor time per night.

Cooke missed the 2023-24 season due to injury, but bounced back and proved to be a key piece for the struggling Cougars this past season. She finished the season strong, producing 10 or more points in her last eight games and in nine of her last 10, including a 25-point performance in Houston’s loss to TCU. In her only game against the Mountaineers, she notched 16 points, three rebounds, and four assists, shooting 5/10 from the field and 2/3 from deep.

She will have two years of eligibility remaining.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia D-Line Transfer Makai Byerson Lands at ACC School

Big Division II Wide Receiver Transfer Begins Visit to West Virginia

SAC Defensive Freshman of the Year Sets Visit to West Virginia

Marshall Scoops Up Another West Virginia Player Out of the Transfer Portal

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Basketball