West Virginia Adds Two Non-Conference Games to 2024-25 Schedule
The West Virginia Mountaineers men's basketball team has announced the addition of two home games to the 2024-25 non-conference schedule. The Mountaineers will host former Atlantic 10 rival, UMass, on November 8th and will play their first-ever matchup against NC Central on December 10th.
This year's game between WVU and UMass will be the 43rd all-time meeting with the Mountaineers leading the series, 28-14. The two met last year in Springfield, Massachusetts where the Minutemen picked up an 87-79 win. They've won eight of the last ten meetings.
CURRENT NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
Nov. 4th vs. Robert Morris
Nov. 8th vs. UMass
Nov. 20th vs. Iona
Nov. 27th vs. Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Oklahoma or Providence
Nov. 28th vs. Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville or Oklahoma
Nov. 29th vs. Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville or Oklahoma
Dec. 6th vs. Georgetown
Dec. 10th vs. NC Central
Dec. 22nd vs. Mercyhurst
