West Virginia Adds Two Non-Conference Games to 2024-25 Schedule

Next year's slate is starting to take shape.

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia Mountaineers men's basketball team has announced the addition of two home games to the 2024-25 non-conference schedule. The Mountaineers will host former Atlantic 10 rival, UMass, on November 8th and will play their first-ever matchup against NC Central on December 10th.

This year's game between WVU and UMass will be the 43rd all-time meeting with the Mountaineers leading the series, 28-14. The two met last year in Springfield, Massachusetts where the Minutemen picked up an 87-79 win. They've won eight of the last ten meetings.

CURRENT NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Nov. 4th vs. Robert Morris

Nov. 8th vs. UMass

Nov. 20th vs. Iona

Nov. 27th vs. Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Oklahoma or Providence

Nov. 28th vs. Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville or Oklahoma

Nov. 29th vs. Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville or Oklahoma

Dec. 6th vs. Georgetown

Dec. 10th vs. NC Central

Dec. 22nd vs. Mercyhurst

