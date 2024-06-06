West Virginia adds two Nonconference Games to the 2024-25 Schedule
Thursday afternoon, The West Virginia University men’s basketball program announced the addition the two home nonconference games to its schedule for the 2024-25 season.
West Virginia will host Iona on Nov. 20 and Mercyhurst on Dec. 22. It will be the program’s first meeting against both schools. Iona is a member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), while Mercyhurst will become a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC) this season.
The Mountaineers open the regular season at home against Robert Morris on Nov. 4 and and old Big East foe Georgetown returns to Morgantown for the first time since 2012 as part of the Big 12-Big East Battle on Dec. 6.
Dates are being finalized for WVU’s home game against UMass and the road game at Pitt. The Mountaineers will play three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas from Nov. 27-29.
WVU has two nonconference games remaining to schedule. Those games, as well as dates for the UMass and Pitt games, will be announced when finalized.