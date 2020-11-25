OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 for Season Opener

The 2020-21 college basketball season is finally here and we are just minutes away from West Virginia's first game of the season as they take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the opening round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Derek Culver

Oscar Tshiebwe

The Mountaineers and Jackrabbits are set to tip at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

