SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 for Season Opener

Schuyler Callihan

The 2020-21 college basketball season is finally here and we are just minutes away from West Virginia's first game of the season as they take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the opening round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. 

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Derek Culver

Oscar Tshiebwe

The Mountaineers and Jackrabbits are set to tip at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia to Play No. 1 Gonzaga

Mountaineers entering Jimmy V Classic

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

BREAKING: West Virginia vs Oklahoma Postponed

The Mountaineers and Sooners will not be playing this Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WATCH: WVU Hoops Hype Video Narrated by Jevon Carter

The former Mountaineer guard is ready to see some West Virginia basketball

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WATCH: Neal Brown Delivers Message to WVU Fans Following Postponed Game

The Mountaineers' game vs Oklahoma was postponed earlier today

Schuyler Callihan

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs South Dakota State

The Mountaineers open as favorites but can they cover?

Schuyler Callihan

Sports Illustrated's Michael Shapiro Says WVU Will Win Big 12, Make Final Four

Are the Mountaineers good enough to make the Final Four?

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia vs South Dakota State Score Predictions

The Mountaineer Maven staff makes their picks for West Virginia's season opener

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Tabbed a Top 20 Team in Sports Illustrated's Preseason Rankings

The Mountaineers are widely viewed as one of the nation's best heading into the 2020-21 season

Schuyler Callihan

What to Expect in West Virginia's Season Opener vs South Dakota State

Three things to watch for in the Mountaineers 2020-21 season opener

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers are Ready to Roll in the Crossover Classic

West Virginia ready to show the college basketball world they are national contenders

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP