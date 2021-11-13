Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Pitt

    Tonight's starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers.
    Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

    Kedrian Johnson

    Sean McNeil

    Taz Sherman

    Jalen Bridges

    Isaiah Cottrell

    The Mountaineers and Panthers are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPNU.

