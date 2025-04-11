West Virginia Announces the Signing of Center Harlan Obioha
West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Ross Hodge announced the signing of UNC Wilmington transfer center Harlan Obioha Friday afternoon.
“We are excited to welcome Harlan to Morgantown,” Hodge said. “He has been part of winning a championship and brings NCAA Tournament experience with him. He has continued to get better throughout the course of his college career and gives us a physical presence on both ends of the floor.”
The seven-foot 280-pound center averaged 9.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game last season, including recording a career-high 23 points, shooting an efficient 9-10 from the floor, and brought down 10 rebounds in one of his five double doubles on the year. He shot 63.9% from the field on the season.
Obioha spent his first two season at Niagara. After his first full season with Purple Eagles, he averaged 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds as a redshirt sophomore. He produced a season-high 22 points against Rider and recorded a career-best 16 rebounds versus Manhattan.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Slated for the 2025 Charleston Classic
2026 Linebacker Cameron Dwyer Chooses West Virginia
West Virginia Looks to Keep Pace in the Big 12 Standings Against Houston
2026 DB Taj Powell Commits to West Virginia
Pat McAfee Gets Jam-Packed Pittsburgh Crowd to Sing "Take Me Home, Country Roads"