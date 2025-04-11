Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Announces the Signing of Center Harlan Obioha

The Mountaineers add a seven-footer to the roster

Christopher Hall

UNCW's Harlan Obioha reacts as the Seahawks build a lead against Delaware in the first half of the CAA championship, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.
UNCW's Harlan Obioha reacts as the Seahawks build a lead against Delaware in the first half of the CAA championship, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C. / William Bretzger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Ross Hodge announced the signing of UNC Wilmington transfer center Harlan Obioha Friday afternoon.

“We are excited to welcome Harlan to Morgantown,” Hodge said. “He has been part of winning a championship and brings NCAA Tournament experience with him. He has continued to get better throughout the course of his college career and gives us a physical presence on both ends of the floor.”

The seven-foot 280-pound center averaged 9.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game last season, including recording a career-high 23 points, shooting an efficient 9-10 from the floor, and brought down 10 rebounds in one of his five double doubles on the year. He shot 63.9% from the field on the season.

Obioha spent his first two season at Niagara. After his first full season with Purple Eagles, he averaged 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds as a redshirt sophomore. He produced a season-high 22 points against Rider and recorded a career-best 16 rebounds versus Manhattan.

