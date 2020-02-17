West Virginia Basketball Announces It's Mt. Rushmore

Today, the West Virginia basketball team's official Twitter account released the program's "Mt. Rushmore" of Mountaineer basketball that was voted on by the fans.

Jerry West (1957-60)

The greatest Mountaineer of all-time and it comes to no surprise that he made this honor. West had a decorated collegiate career averaging 24.8 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. He guided the Mountaineers to their first Final Four in program history and fell to California in the national championship game by a 71-70 score. West was a two-time first-team consensus All-American as well as the Southern Conference Player of the Year. He has since gone on to have a Hall of Fame career as a player with the Los Angeles Lakers as well as a front office executive for the Lakers, Warriors, and Clippers. Not only is he known as "The Logo", but is known for his ability to build dynasties as an executive.



"Hot Rod" Hundley (1954-57)

If there is anyone close to the greatness of Jerry West, it's got to be "Hot Rod" Hundley. Over his three year career, Hundley averaged 24.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game and totaled 2,180 points in his career. In 1956-57, Hundley was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year as well as a member of the Consensus All-America first team. His hook shot was one of the most beautiful things about his game that not many could replicate.

Da'Sean Butler (2006-10)

The Butler did it again! In 2010, Da'Sean Butler cemented himself as one of the most clutch and prolific players in West Virginia basketball history. Time and time again, he made big shots when the Mountaineers needed it most including back-to-back game-winners in the Big East Conference tournament over Cincinnati and Notre Dame. Under the leadership of Butler, the Mountaineers made the Final Four for the first time since "The Logo" took them there in 1959. In 2009-10, Butler was named first-team All-Big East and a finalist for the Wooden Award, given to the nation's best player.

Jevon Carter (2014-18)

Mountaineer basketball prowess returned during the "Press Virginia" years led by the nation's best on-ball defender, Jevon Carter. Over his four year career, Carter was a part of two, three Sweet Sixteen teams and took the Mountaineers to three straight Big 12 championship appearances. The two-time NABC Defensive Player of the Year and 2nd team All-American set a school record in steals with 330.

