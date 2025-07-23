West Virginia Basketball Officially Adds Top 100 Guard Amir Jenkins to Roster
The West Virginia Mountaineers officially added to the 2025-26 men's basketball roster on Tuesday evening as guard Amir Jenkins signed with the program.
“We are excited to have Amir join our program,” Hodge said in a press release. “He has all the qualities you look for in a point guard. He has great intangibles, has won everywhere he has been and makes everyone around him better. Amir fits perfectly with what we want from our student-athletes.”
Jenkins was a 2026 recruit, but reclassified to 2025 in order to join the Mountaineers for the upcoming season. He also held offers from Albany, Boston College, Bryant, East Carolina, George Washington, Maryland, Mississippi State, Providence, Saint Louis, San Diego, St. Bonaventure, and USF.
This past season, he averaged 21.7 points with more than three assists and three rebounds per game. Following the 2023-24 campaign, Jenkins was named Massachusetts MaxPreps Player of the Year after he averaged 13.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.6 steals per game.
WVU's updated 2025-26 men's basketball roster
Guards: Jasper Floyd, Jayden Forsythe, Honor Huff, Amir Jenkins, Morris Ugusuk, MJ Feenane
Forwards: Treysen Eaglestaff, Jackson Fields, Brenen Lorient, DJ Thomas
Centers: Harlan Obioha, Abraham Oyeadier
