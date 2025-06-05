West Virginia Big Man Withdraws From Portal, Returns to Morgantown
Ross Hodge has been searching far and wide for some depth at the center position, but one piece of the puzzle was in his backyard the whole time.
West Virginia freshman big man Abraham Oyeadier (6'9", 221 lbs) withdrew his name from the transfer portal and has returned to the Mountaineers. He's also already back on the roster on the team's official website.
The Accra, Ghana native finished his prep career at the Academy of Sports Science in Corona, California, where he averaged 10.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. Pepperdine and UC Irvine expressed interest in him coming out of high school, but the opportunity at West Virginia was hard to pass up.
He did not appear in any games last season and was able to use his redshirt, so he'll have all four years of eligibility remaining.
The Mountaineers now have two true centers on the roster with Oyeadier and UNC Wilmington transfer Harlan Obioha, who is expected to be in the starting lineup. Hodge and his staff are still searching for bigs, hoping to reel in at least one more experienced option for the upcoming season. The problem? There aren't a ton of options left.
