West Virginia Bracketology: Dec. 16

ESPN's Joe Lunardi's weekly 'bracketology' keeps tabs on teams poised to make the NCAA Tournament in March. His most recent bracket came out late Monday night and had West Virginia seeded sixth, possibly facing former Big East foe Georgetown.

The Mountaineers' stock has risen after a solid week of play and despite a recent loss to St. Johns. For the first time this year, the Mountaineers are back in the AP Top-25.

If the season ended today and Lunardi's predictions held up, the Mountaineers would be placed in the South bracket and have its first round match-up in Cleveland against Georgetown. Based on the teams, you could make an argument that the South bracket is the strongest of the four. Other notables in the South bracket are Big 12 foes Kansas and Texas, blue-blooded Kentucky, Michigan, Florida State, and Arizona.

It appears Bob Huggins has West Virginia playing a brand of basketball primed for post-season play. Freshmen Oscar Tshiebwe and 'Duece' McBride are playing themselves into all-conference honors while fellow newcomers Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil have provided elite level shooting the Mountaineers haven't had in several years.



The biggest contributions, however, have come from sophomores Derek Culver and Emmitt Matthews Jr. In the last four games, the pair has combined for an average of 25 points and 17.5 rebounds per contest.

The Mountaineers still have a lot to prove after a disappointing season last year. It is still very early and the Mountaineers haven't entered conference play, but it is interesting to see how this will take shape over the next few months and into March.