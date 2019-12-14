West Virginia Bullies by Nicholls State

Morgantown, WV – The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-1) finished up their home portion of the non-conference schedule with an 83-57 win over Nicholls State Saturday afternoon behind Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe combining for 31 points and 27 rebounds.

West Virginia missed two opportunities around the rim early, then former Mountaineer D’Angelo Hunter buried a three to take a 5-2 lead. The Mountaineers took the lead after Emmitt Matthews Jr. received a pass from Gabe Osabuohien for the slam and a foul.

The Mountaineers had a tough first half from the floor, shooting just 38.2% from the floor and went 4-16 from three-point range. However, 14 points on 12 offensive rebounds gave West Virginia the lead at halftime 39-31.

West Virginia began to pull away in the second half working the ball down into Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe both earning double-doubles on the day. Ten of Culver's 16 points came in the second half along with 15 rebounds on the afternoon.

West Virginia shot 51.7% from the field in the second half as they pulled away from Nicholls State for an 83-57 win.