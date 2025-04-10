West Virginia Contacts Charleston Big Man Ante Brzovic
The West Virginia University men’s basketball program has reached out to College of Charleston transfer forward Ante Brzovic.
The six-foot-10 225-pound senior averaged 18.4 points, while shooting a league-best 54.4 percent from the field, and 8.1 rebounds last season with eight double doubles to earn All-CAA First Team and NABC All-District Second Team.
He ranked seventh in the nation with 240 total field goals. His 2024-25 season will go down in the Charleston record books with the 11th most points in a single season (606), 8th most field goals made (240), and third most defensive rebounds (214).
Brzovic put in a career-high 39 points and captured a career best 14 rebounds against Charlotte and Citadel.
Zagreb, Croatia, native averaged 13.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in three seasons at Charleston.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia DB Keyon Washington Intends to Enter the Transfer Portal
West Virginia Running Back Set Trae'von Dunbar to Enter Transfer Portal
West Virginia Makes Top Five for the Country's Best Three-Point Shooter
West Virginia Wide Receiver Dom Collins is Entering the Transfer Portal