West Virginia Contacts Charleston Big Man Ante Brzovic

The Mountaineer coaching staff continues to look for more size in the frontcourt

Christopher Hall

Jan 19, 2023; West Long Branch, New Jersey, USA; Charleston Cougars forward Ante Brzovic (10) grabs a rebound during the first half against the Monmouth Hawks at OceanFirst Bank Center.
Jan 19, 2023; West Long Branch, New Jersey, USA; Charleston Cougars forward Ante Brzovic (10) grabs a rebound during the first half against the Monmouth Hawks at OceanFirst Bank Center. / John Jones-Imagn Images

The West Virginia University men’s basketball program has reached out to College of Charleston transfer forward Ante Brzovic.

The six-foot-10 225-pound senior averaged 18.4 points, while shooting a league-best 54.4 percent from the field, and 8.1 rebounds last season with eight double doubles to earn All-CAA First Team and NABC All-District Second Team.

He ranked seventh in the nation with 240 total field goals. His 2024-25 season will go down in the Charleston record books with the 11th most points in a single season (606), 8th most field goals made (240), and third most defensive rebounds (214).

Brzovic put in a career-high 39 points and captured a career best 14 rebounds against Charlotte and Citadel.

Zagreb, Croatia, native averaged 13.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in three seasons at Charleston.

Christopher Hall
