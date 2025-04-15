West Virginia Contacts SMU Transfer Forward Yohan Traore
The West Virginia University men’s basketball coaching staff has reached out to SMU transfer Yohan Traore.
The six-foot-11 forward made 16 starts in 32 appearances last season as a junior after transferring from UC Santa Barbara. He was 50.4% from the field on the year and averaged 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds, including season-highs 20 points and 11 rebounds against Longwood.
As a sophomore at UC Santa Barbara, Traore averaged 14.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 58.3% from the field to earn All-Big West Honorable Mention. He put in a career-high 25 points against UC Davis and snare a career-best 13 rebounds Cal State Fullerton.
The Tours, France, native, began his career at Auburn where he made 25 appearances and averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.
Traore was one of the nation’s top prospects out of Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Ariz and was the top-ranked player in the state of Arizona. He ranked eighth overall in the Class of 2022 by Rivals and Sports Illustrated and 15th by 247Sports.
