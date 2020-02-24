MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Continues to Drop in AP Top 25 Poll

Schuyler Callihan

It's been a confusing season to say the least for West Virginia fans. One minute, the Mountaineers look like they can beat any team in the country and at the same token, lose to any team in the country the next day.

Last week, the Mountaineers had to come back from a double digit deficit to earn the victory over the pesky Cowboys of Oklahoma State. Despite much of the first half not going West Virginia's way, Jermaine Haley hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to spurt a West Virginia run that would carry into the second half. The Mountaineers defense stifled the Cowboys in the second half, only allowing 14 points - which was a season low.

On Saturday, it was quite the opposite. Bob Huggins's squad had a double-digit lead in the first half over TCU, as well as a +10 rebound advantage. The Horned Frogs stormed back in the second half and got the best of the Mountaineers on the boards on their way to a 67-60 victory in overtime.

Just moments ago, the latest edition of the AP Top 25 was released with the Mountaineers falling to No. 20.  West Virginia will be back in action tonight at 7 p.m. as they take on the Texas Longhorns.

