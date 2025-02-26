West Virginia Delivers Payback and Buries TCU
Morgantown, WV – West Virginia senior guard Javon Small led the with a game-high 23-points and senior guard Joseph Yesufu produced 14 points as Mountaineers (17-11, 8-9) avenged an earlier season loss to TCU with a 73-55 win over the Horned Frogs (15-13, 8-9) Tuesday night.
West Virginia fell behind 5-0 in the first two minutes of the game after a pair of turnovers. However, the Mountaineers clamped down on defense, holding TCU to an eight-minute scoring drought, while finding a rhythm on offense, constructing a 23-2 run with sophomore guard Sencire Harris leading the way, slashing the lane for seven of his 11 first half points.
The Mountaineers built its largest lead of the first half of 22 points with just over two minutes to go before TCU put together a 7-0 run to cut the WVU lead to 15 heading into halftime, 42-27.
TCU senior forward Trazarien White opened the second half with a three to get the Horned Frogs within 12, but West Virginia sophomore forward Amani Hansberry answered with a three on the ensuing possession and followed with a contested lay-to push the lead to 17 at the 17:22 mark.
West Virginia maintained its advantage and grew its lead to 20 after Javon Small hit his fifth three of the night with 12:46 remaining in the half.
TCU redshirt freshman Jace Posey put in seven points to propel the Horned Frogs to a 10-0 run and pull within nine, 62-53, with 5:33 left to play.
Javon Small responded with a drive down the lane and dropped a floater, then on the following possession, attacked the basket before dishing it to Yesufu for a corner three to push the lead to fourteen, 67-53.
West Virginia continued its pressure on TCU, holding the Horned Frogs without a field goal in the final minutes to coast to a 73-55 victory.