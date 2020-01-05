West Virginia Drops Big 12 Opener to No. 3 Kansas

Lawrence, KS – The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped their Big 12 opener to the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks, 60-63 Saturday evening.

West Virginia grabbed control of the game early and they set the tone on the defensive end, holding a Kansas team that came into the game shooting over 50% from the field to 1-7 from the floor while the Mountaineers went an efficient 6-12 and held a 13-5 lead.

West Virginia forward Derek Culver picked up two quick fouls early, but Kansas had no answers for Oscar Tshiebwe. The freshman battled the boards, worked the post and even banked in a jump shot from the foul line for a dominant 15-point and 10-rebound first-half performance, that guided West Virginia to a 30-24 halftime lead.

Kansas made adjustments and came out of the halftime double-teaming the Mountaineer ‘bigs’ Culver and Tshiebwe. As a result, Tshiebwe just got two field-goal attempts up in the second half, while Culver was bottle up to five points on the day.

With Kansas taking out the Mountaineers frontcourt, West Virginia was looking for answers along the perimeter. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, put his shooters on the floor Sean McNeil, Chase Harler, and Taz Sherman. Nonetheless, none of them could get a shot from behind the arc in the second half.

Kansas was aggressive to start the second half and subsequently, it appeared to rattle the Mountaineers as they looked lost and confused on their way to shooting an abysmal 7-25 from the floor in the second half (28%).

West Virginia guard Deuce McBride had 10 of the 23 second-half points for the Mountaineers However, it came on shooting 3-10 from the field and 4-6 from the free-throw line, He finished the day with 13 points

West Virginia’s foul shooting has been troublesome all season long and they did not take advantage of the free opportunities at the line again, going of 12-22 on the day.

Huggin's says it a lot. It's simple but true. "You have to make shots."

The Mountaineers are back in action Monday night at 9:00 pm in Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.