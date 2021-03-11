West Virginia Drops Big 12 Quarterfinal Game to Oklahoma State

After playing each other just a short five days ago, both teams were sort of feeling each other out in the first few minutes of the game before the pace really started to pick up.

West Virginia's defense allowed 50 points in the paint in Saturday's loss to the Cowboys, but today, it was much better. The intensity was there, the energy, rotations, and communication was all night and day from the last game.

Six minutes into the game, Oklahoma State led 9-7 but West Virginia went on a mini 7-0 run that included five points from Taz Sherman, including one from beyond the three-point arc.

Key reserve big Gabe Osabuohien picked up two fouls early in the game, forcing Derek Culver to stay on the floor a little longer than normal, who was already battling an illness. Culver did not look like himself and was laying on the ground by the bench with a towel over his face multiple times in the first half.

Trailing by one point with a little over a minute left, Sean McNeil got a friendly roll from the rim to give West Virginia the lead back. Miles McBride played tenacious defense against Cade Cunningham and forced him into four first-half turnovers. He came up with two steals in that final minute which led to a breakaway layup and dunk, giving the Mountaineers a 7-0 run to end the half and a 36-30 lead.

Despite a sluggish first half for Derek Culver, he turned his game up a notch in the early minutes of the second after receiving an IV in the locker room. He stole the ball twice in a minute and bumped West Virginia's lead back up to seven. Shortly after the Mountaineers went up eight on a Taz Sherman three, Oklahoma State fought back going on a 21-3 run to take a 62-52 lead with just six minutes to go.

With momentum fully in Oklahoma State's favor, West Virginia needed to string together some stops to claw back within striking distance. Thanks to Taz Sherman knocking down a pair of toughly contested threes, the Mountaineers cut the lead to 65-64 at the four-minute mark.

Osabuohien fouled out of the game on a made bucket by Isaac Likekely, which gave the Cowboys a 67-64 lead. Likekely missed the free throw and on the other end, Emmitt Matthews Jr. slammed home a dunk on a missed shot attempt by Derek Culver, once again cutting it back to one.

Taz Sherman hit a three to put WVU up one but was countered by a layup from Avery Anderson. Miles McBride missed a jumper to get the lead back and was rebounded by OSU. Emmitt Matthews Jr. stole the ball in the backcourt yet missed the layup, forcing West Virginia to foul.

Bryce Williams made both free throws to make it 72-69. West Virginia tried to get a three off at the buzzer but the ball was still in McNeil's hands, thus giving Oklahoma State the win.

