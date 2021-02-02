West Virginia Drops in Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection

For much of the season, West Virginia has been considered a No. 3 seed in the eyes of ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi. After a two-week pause due to COVID-19 issues, Lunardi dropped the Mountaineers to the four-line without having played a game. After going 1-1 this past week with a win over No. 10 Texas Tech and a loss to Florida, he dropped West Virginia down once again.

Lunardi now sees the Mountaineers as a No. 5 seed which is not great news because the daunting schedule that awaits could ultimately bring West Virginia down a couple more seed lines. If they handle the challenging schedule fairly well, they will have earned some high quality wins to help improve their seeding. These next few weeks will be crucial for West Virginia's seed come Selection Sunday.

Below is the currently projected region for the Mountaineers:

1. Baylor vs 16. Montana State/Prairie View A&M

8. Xavier vs 9. BYU

5. West Virginia vs 12. Toledo

4. Wisconsin vs 13. UAB

6. Virginia Tech vs 11. Indiana

3. Tennessee vs 14. Grand Canyon

7. USC vs 10. Loyola-Chicago

2. Ohio State vs 15. Louisiana

