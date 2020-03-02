West Virginia Drops Out of AP Top 25

For Bob Huggins and the West Virginia Mountaineers, things continue to spiral out of control. West Virginia has now lost seven of its last eight games and are now firmly on the bubble for the NCAA tournament.

Last week, West Virginia suffered a road loss to a hot Texas team and followed that up with only their second home loss of the season as they fell to Oklahoma on Saturday. The two losses have now bumped them out of the AP Top 25 rankings for the first time since December 21st. This should come to no surprise with West Virginia's inability to find ways to win. This team has shot poorly all season long, but the first half of the season they were winning games with their defense and rebounding, not now.

This week, the Mountaineers will head to Ames on Tuesday to face off against the Iowa State Cyclones (12-17) and will play host to No. 2 Baylor on Saturday at 1 p.m. Another winless week would essentially put West Virginia on the outside, looking in for the NCAA tournament - especially having a loss to Iowa State on the resume. The Mountaineers have plenty of bad losses and are still searching for that first key win in league play. They'll have an opportunity to grab one against the stingy Bears this weekend.

