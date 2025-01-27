West Virginia Drops out of the AP Poll
West Virginia tumbled out of the AP Poll Top 25 on Monday after suffering a pair of losses last week, receiving three votes and coming in at No. 38.
The Mountaineers (13-6, 4-4) fell to Arizona State at home and then went on the road and lost to a sub .500 team against Kansas State. The two losses marked the first time this season West Virginia dropped consecutive games.
West Virginia shot 34.1% from the field (43-126) a significant drop from 41.6% in Big 12 Conference play heading into the week, while allowing the Sun Devils and Wildcats to 48.1% and 47.3% from the floor, respectively. WVU was holding opponents to 43.1% in league action.
West Virginia has struggled to find production outside of the Big 12’s leading scorer, senior guard Javon Small. He was the only Mountaineer to hit double figures in both games, continuing his streak of reaching the mark in every single game this season.
The Mountaineers are back home and look to avenge an earlier season loss against No. X Houston before heading back on the road for a two-game road trip beginning at Cincinnati on Sunday.
West Virginia is back in action against eighth-ranked Houston Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and will stream on ESPN+.
AP Top 25
1. Auburn
2. Duke
3. Iowa State
4. Alabama
5. Florida
6. Houston
7. Michigan State
8. Tennessee
9. Marquette
10. Purdue
11. Kansas
12. Kentucky
13. Texas A&M
14. Mississippi State
15. St. John’s
16. Oregon
17. Wisconsin
18. Illinois
19. Memphis
20. Missouri
21. Louisville
22. Texas Tech
23. Ole Miss
24. Vanderbilt
25. UConn
Others receiving votes: Michigan 129, Maryland 116, Utah St. 99, Clemson 92, Arizona 47, Saint Mary's 45, Gonzaga 34, Texas 22, Creighton 12, Baylor 8, New Mexico 4, VCU 4, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma 2, Bradley 1, UCLA 1.
