West Virginia Earns a No. 1 Seed in Latest CBS Bracketology

Schuyler Callihan

In this week's edition of CBS Bracketology, lead college basketball analyst, Jerry Palm moved West Virginia up to a No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region.

This move is coming off the heals of West Virginia's upset victory over No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday in the Cleveland Classic. The Mountaineers have done a phenomenal job in the early portion of the season of finding ways to win, even if it's not pretty. There has been some close calls against a few mid-majors, but as of today, the Mountaineers only blemish falls to the hands of St. John's -  a game West Virginia certainly had a chance to win, but couldn't get out of their own way. 

Is a number one seed too high? I 'd say so. I have them as a #3 seed right now, but it's still way too early to tell where their seeding will fall in March. The Mountaineers have a tough task this weekend as the go to Lawrence to take on Big 12 foe, Kansas.

This will be the first of a two game road trip in three days. West Virginia will head to Stillwater after to take on Oklahoma State on Monday before returning home.

