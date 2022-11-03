West Virginia Enters the Season in SI's Top 50

Sports Illustrated released its men's basketball 1-363 preseason rankings on Wednesday, placing the West Virginia University Mountaineers at No. 49.

The Mountaineer basketball program is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 16-17 season that included a 4-12 Big 12 Conference record and a last place finish in the league.

West Virginia welcomes seven transfers to the team this season, although Emmitt Matthews Jr. returns after a season playing close to home for the Washington Huskies, and freshmen Josiah Harris and Josiah Davis.

Along with Matthews, guard Erik Stevenson, and forward Trey Mitchell highlight the group of transfers.

Matthews saw his offensive production jump from 7.8 points per game his junior year in Morgantown to 11.7 as a Huskie last year and upped his rebounding average from 4.0 to 4.7.

Stevenson averaged 11.6 points per game last season at South Carolina, while also chipping in 4,3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Jan 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks with West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the first half against the Baylor Bears at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Senior guard Kedrian Johnson is the only Mountaineer returning with significant minutes (20.4) and sophomore guard Kobe Johnson made 32 appearances and averaged nearly nine minutes per game.

The Big 12 Conference has nine members inside the Top 50 with the Baylor Bears coming in sixth, while Kansas is ninth and Texas is 12th. Texas Tech was placed 17th and TCU is No. 23. Oklahoma rests at 40, Oklahoma sits at 42 and Iowa State is one spot above WVU at No. 48. Kansas State is the only outlier at 69th.

WVU Nonconference Opponent SI Rankings

Mount St. Mary's - 290

Pitt - 99

Morehead St. - 240

Penn - 140

Purdue - 35

Gonzaga - 2

Xavier - 25

Navy - 210

UAB - 46

Buffalo - 187

Stony Brook - 223

