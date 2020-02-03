West Virginia Falls in Latest AP Top 25

Following a two game win streak, the Mountaineers dropped a tough game against Texas Tech on the road on Wednesday in a night where the Red Raiders just flat out couldn't miss.

That however, wasn't the first time West Virginia has had some troubles on the road. They have now lost their last two away from the WVU Coliseum and hold a 3-4 road record on the season. Winning in college basketball may be one of the toughest things to do in sports, but that road record will have to improve if they want a solid seeding come time for the NCAA Tournament.

On Saturday, the Mountaineers (17-4, 5-3) were able to avenge their loss to Kansas State with a 66-57 win. No, it was not pretty, but they got the job done against a pesky Bruce Weber led squad. Mountaineer big man Derek Culver put on a show going for 19 points and 14 rebounds in the team's win.

Just moments ago, the latest edition of the AP Top 25 rankings were released, pitting the Mountaineers at No. 13.

This week, West Virginia will host Iowa State (9-12, 2-6) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and will travel to Norman on Saturday to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners (14-7, 4-4).

