MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

West Virginia Falls in Latest AP Top 25

Schuyler Callihan

Following a two game win streak, the Mountaineers dropped a tough game against Texas Tech on the road on Wednesday in a night where the Red Raiders just flat out couldn't miss. 

That however, wasn't the first time West Virginia has had some troubles on the road. They have now lost their last two away from the WVU Coliseum and hold a 3-4 road record on the season. Winning in college basketball may be one of the toughest things to do in sports, but that road record will have to improve if they want a solid seeding come time for the NCAA Tournament.

On Saturday, the Mountaineers (17-4, 5-3) were able to avenge their loss to Kansas State with a 66-57 win. No, it was not pretty, but they got the job done against a pesky Bruce Weber led squad. Mountaineer big man Derek Culver put on a show going for 19 points and 14 rebounds in the team's win.

Just moments ago, the latest edition of the AP Top 25 rankings were released, pitting the Mountaineers at No. 13. 

This week, West Virginia will host Iowa State (9-12, 2-6) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and will travel to Norman on Saturday to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners (14-7, 4-4).

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

If WVU would have pulled out a win against Texas Tech, and with all the top 10 teams also losing, the Mountaineers would most likely be sitting around 8-9

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE GAME THREAD: WVU vs Kansas State

Join the discussion throughout today's game

Schuyler Callihan

by

BenBooth

West Virginia is "In a Good Place" for 2021 Offensive Lineman

A visit, an offer and major interest in West Virginia happened quickly

Jonathan Martin

by

John Pentol

Jevon Carter Has Career Night in Suns Loss

Jevon played well despite the Suns losing the game against the Bucks

John Pentol

by

M-townJoe

Top 2021 Offensive Line Target Talks Visit to WVU

The Mountaineers could secure a second visit from Florida lineman

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

GAME THREAD: No. 12 WVU @ Texas Tech

Join the discussion for tonight's Mountaineer basketball game

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Mountaineers End Four-Game Skid Sunday Afternoon

The West Virginia women's basketball team took care of business against Iowa State

Quinn Burkitt

by

M-townJoe

One Interesting Fact About Patrick Mahomes and West Virginia

Here's something that you may not have realized about the Super Bowl MVP

John Pentol

Inside the Commit: Saint McLeod

A breakdown of what the Mountaineers are getting in their latest commit

Jonathan Martin

by

John Pentol

BREAKING: 2021 Safety Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers add a huge piece to the 2021 class

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Brandon Knapper's Status for Kansas State Game

Is the Mountaineer guard set to return today?

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol