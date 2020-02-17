West Virginia Falls in Latest AP Top 25 Rankings

The Mountaineers had easily the toughest week of any team in college basketball last week as they hosted No. 3 Kansas on Wednesday and hit the road on Saturday to throw down with the nation's top ranked team, Baylor.

Wednesday's game vs the Jayhawks went as well as one could have hoped through one half of play, but West Virginia couldn't stretch out the lead to fifteen or more points and allowed Kansas to hang around - which by all means is the last thing you want to do. Kansas locked down on defense forcing bad shots, passes and ultimately forced West Virginia out of its offense on their way to victory.

Things didn't get any easier on Saturday as West Virginia found out first hand why Baylor is the number one team in the country. They play great half-court defense, they spread you out and have multiple guys that can knock down shots.

Despite the Mountaineers going 0-2 last week, they only fall three spots to No. 17 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll. Had West Virginia been able to pull out one of those games, there's a good chance they could have stayed put at fourteen or move up a few spots.

Tomorrow, West Virginia welcomes Oklahoma State (13-12) to the Coliseum at 7 p.m. and travels to Fort Worth on Saturday to face off against TCU at 2 p.m.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_