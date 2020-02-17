MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
WVU Womens Soccer
FB Recruiting

West Virginia Falls in Latest AP Top 25 Rankings

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers had easily the toughest week of any team in college basketball last week as they hosted No. 3 Kansas on Wednesday and hit the road on Saturday to throw down with the nation's top ranked team, Baylor.

Wednesday's game vs the Jayhawks went as well as one could have hoped through one half of play, but West Virginia couldn't stretch out the lead to fifteen or more points and allowed Kansas to hang around - which by all means is the last thing you want to do. Kansas locked down on defense forcing bad shots, passes and ultimately forced West Virginia out of its offense on their way to victory.

Things didn't get any easier on Saturday as West Virginia found out first hand why Baylor is the number one team in the country. They play great half-court defense, they spread you out and have multiple guys that can knock down shots. 

Despite the Mountaineers going 0-2 last week, they only fall three spots to No. 17 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll. Had West Virginia been able to pull out one of those games, there's a good chance they could have stayed put at fourteen or move up a few spots.

Tomorrow, West Virginia welcomes Oklahoma State (13-12) to the Coliseum at 7 p.m. and travels to Fort Worth on Saturday to face off against TCU at 2 p.m.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Kansas

Chat with fellow Mountaineer fans throughout tonight's game!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Huggins Explains What Happened in Loss to Baylor

West Virginia men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins goes in depth on the Baylor game

Quinn Burkitt

by

John Pentol

Beilein, Cavs Nearing Divorce

The former Mountaineer coach could be fired within the next few days

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia at Baylor

Join the discussion and chat with WVU fans throughout the game!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Keeps Pace, Despite Losses

The Mountaineers resume is hard to overlook

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

West Virginia Knocks off Jacksonville to take Season-Opening Series

The Mountaineers beat Jacksonville 2-1 Sunday afternoon to take the season-opening series

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

Coach Carey Calls Out West Virginia Fans, and He Isn't Wrong

Mike Carey had some choice words for Mountaineer fans

John Pentol

Taz Sherman Gives West Virginia a Much Needed Offensive Boost

Has West Virginia found a guy to make shots?

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

West Virginia Holds on to Knock off Texas Tech

The Mountaineers beat Texas Tech 67-60 to end three-game skid.

Quinn Burkitt

by

John Pentol

Turnovers and Shooting Struggles Continue as Baylor Manhandles Mountaineers

West Virginia shoots 34.5% and commits 22 turnovers in loss to No. 1 Baylor

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol