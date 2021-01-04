Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
West Virginia Falls in Latest AP Top 25 Rankings

See where the Mountaineers rank in this week's rankings.
As expected, the West Virginia Mountaineers fell a few spots in this week's AP Top 25 Poll down to No. 14.

Bob Huggins' squad notched a 73-51 win over Northeastern at home last Tuesday and followed that up with a 75-71 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday. The biggest problem for the Mountaineers in the first half was the ability to knock down shots. As a team, West Virginia shot just 23% from the field in the first 20 minutes but turned it around in the 2nd half by putting up a 51-point half.  

West Virginia will look to get back on track tonight at 9 p.m. EST as they take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

