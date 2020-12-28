Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
West Virginia Falls in Latest Coaches Poll

See where the Mountaineers landed in this week's rankings.
Moments ago, the Coaches Poll was updated with West Virginia falling two spots to No. 8.

It's been a week since the West Virginia Mountaineers last took the court and in that game, the Mountaineers took quite a beating from No. 3 Kansas, falling 79-65.

West Virginia bigs Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe were expected to have a bit of an advantage underneath and essentially do whatever they wanted to do against a much small Kansas lineup. However, the two combined for just 11 points and 13 rebounds. Those are numbers that Culver can typically get in one game himself. Both he and Tshiebwe were outplayed on the glass and allowed way too many 2nd chance points.

With that said, Culver, Tshiebwe, and the rest of the Mountaineers will have a chance to get back on track Tuesday afternoon when they host Northeastern at 2 p.m. on ESPN+. 

