MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
WVU Womens Soccer
College Football
Mountaineer Events

West Virginia Finishes Season in the Top 25

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (21-10) finished the season ranked 24 in the final rankings of the coach’s poll and the AP poll marking the 19th season the Mountaineers have finished the year inside the top 25 and the seventh time under head coach Bob Huggins.

The Mountaineers broke into the top 25 in week 8 after starting the season 10-1 that included notable wins over Pitt, Northern Iowa, Wichita State along and Rhode Island to earn a No. 23 ranking.

West Virginia had an eight-day layover with its newfound ranking until knocking off then second-ranked Ohio State in Cleveland that propelled the Mountaineers six spots to No. 17.

The Mountaineers climbed as high as No. 11 before dropping six out of seven games knocking them out of the top 25 before grabbing their first road win on the season since January 6 (Oklahoma State) over Iowa State the final week of the regular season. Then in the season finale, West Virginia handled fourth-ranked Baylor 76-64 inside the WVU Coliseum to earn their way back into the top 25 to finish the season.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Grading Neal Brown's First Year as West Virginia's Head Man

Mountaineer Maven hands our report card to Neal Brown

Schuyler Callihan

by

CalebSC55

Should Oscar Stay or Go?

West Virginia freshman phenom Oscar Tshiebwe must decide on his collegiate future.

Matt Albright

by

STUT

West Virginia Adds Local Opponent to Hoops Schedule

There’s nothing like playing folks from Pittsburgh

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

How Will Kwiatkoski Fit in Las Vegas?

The Nick Kwiatkoski sweepstakes have ended, but just exactly how will the former Mountaineer fit in Vegas?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Makes DEEP Run in BPI Tournament Simulation

The Mountaineers catch fire in ESPN BPI simulation

Schuyler Callihan

Five Mountaineers Likely to be Drafted in 2021

These Mountaineers could be making some big money by next year

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Three Bold Predictions for WVU Basketball in 2020-21

The 2020-21 season should come with high expectations

Schuyler Callihan

by

Eerfull

WVU Issues Ticket Refund Policy

West Virginia University issues a ticket refund policy for Mountaineer events effected by COVID-19

Christopher Hall

Why the Bears Let Their "Hidden Gem" Walk

The Chicago Bears were reportedly very high on former Mountaineer, Nick Kwiatkoski. But what changed?

Anthony G. Halkias

BREAKING: Nick Kwiatkoski Signs With New Team

Former WVU star finds a new home

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe