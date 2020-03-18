West Virginia Finishes Season in the Top 25

The West Virginia Mountaineers (21-10) finished the season ranked 24 in the final rankings of the coach’s poll and the AP poll marking the 19th season the Mountaineers have finished the year inside the top 25 and the seventh time under head coach Bob Huggins.

The Mountaineers broke into the top 25 in week 8 after starting the season 10-1 that included notable wins over Pitt, Northern Iowa, Wichita State along and Rhode Island to earn a No. 23 ranking.

West Virginia had an eight-day layover with its newfound ranking until knocking off then second-ranked Ohio State in Cleveland that propelled the Mountaineers six spots to No. 17.

The Mountaineers climbed as high as No. 11 before dropping six out of seven games knocking them out of the top 25 before grabbing their first road win on the season since January 6 (Oklahoma State) over Iowa State the final week of the regular season. Then in the season finale, West Virginia handled fourth-ranked Baylor 76-64 inside the WVU Coliseum to earn their way back into the top 25 to finish the season.