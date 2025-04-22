Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Forward Abraham Oyeadier Enters the Transfer Portal

West Virginia University forward Abraham Oyeadier opts for the transfer portal

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University forward Abraham Oyeadier
West Virginia University forward Abraham Oyeadier / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on S

West Virginia University forward Abraham Oyeadier entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday, first reported by Keenan Cummings of Rivals.

Oyeadier did not make any appearances last year in his freshman season.

The Accra, Ghana, native graduated from AOSS (Academy of Sports Science) Prep in Corona, California where he averaged 10.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

Oyeadier was the last remaining member of the 2024-25 Mountaineer basketball team after forward Haris Elezovic also transferred on the final day of the window.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Leaps into the Top 10 in a Pair of National Polls

Logan Sauve Earns a Spot on the Buster Posey Award Watch List

Ross Hodge Adds Jase Herl to the Coaching Staff

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Basketball