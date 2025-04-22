West Virginia Forward Abraham Oyeadier Enters the Transfer Portal
West Virginia University forward Abraham Oyeadier opts for the transfer portal
West Virginia University forward Abraham Oyeadier entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday, first reported by Keenan Cummings of Rivals.
Oyeadier did not make any appearances last year in his freshman season.
The Accra, Ghana, native graduated from AOSS (Academy of Sports Science) Prep in Corona, California where he averaged 10.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.
Oyeadier was the last remaining member of the 2024-25 Mountaineer basketball team after forward Haris Elezovic also transferred on the final day of the window.
