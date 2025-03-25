BREAKING: West Virginia Forward Amani Hansberry Enters Transfer Portal
Considering the circumstances, it's not all that surprising to see another portal entry from West Virginia. On Tuesday evening, WVU sophomore forward Amani Hansberry entered his name into the portal, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.
The 6-foot-8 versatile big man transferred to West Virginia after getting his collegiate start at Illinois. In 31 games this season (24 starts), Hansberry averaged 9.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 42.9% from the floor and 29.2% from three-point range.
While the shooting numbers don't look great, there are some reasons for that. Hansberry had a foot injury at the beginning of the season, and it took him some time to get his rhythm and bounce back. Once he got back into his groove about midway through the season, Hansberry's ability to stretch the floor really helped lessen the load on Javon Small's shoulders and gave the Mountaineers another offensive scoring punch.
Hansberry becomes the third Mountaineer to enter the transfer portal, joining guards Jonathan Powell and KJ Tenner.
