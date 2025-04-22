West Virginia Forward Haris Elezovic Enters Transfer Portal
West Virginia senior forward Haris Elezovic remained on the roster up until Monday, when he entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
Elezovic was a late offseason addition for the Mountaineers a year ago, helping provide much-needed depth in the frontcourt. While he was another body, former head coach Darian DeVries could use in practice, he was extremely limited during game action. Elezovic was primarily used when West Virginia's bigs were deep in foul trouble or at the end of games where things were already decided.
The Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada native appeared in 13 games on the season and totaled six points and 16 rebounds. His most extensive playing time came in a non-conference win over Mercyhurst, where he logged four points, five rebounds, and two assists in 15 minutes of floor time.
Before landing at West Virginia, Elezovic played for Laval University in Laval, Quebec. There, he averaged 12.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. One of his best performances came against UQAM where he managed to pull down an absurd 26 rebounds.
Elezovic will have one year of eligibility remaining.
