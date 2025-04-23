West Virginia Forward Toby Okani Declares for 2025 NBA Draft
His time in Morgantown was brief, but veteran forward Toby Okani made a big impact on the WVU basketball program with his defensive ability and versatility.
Okani was able to guard just about every position on the floor and on the offensive end, occasionally could step out and knock down shots while doing much of his work around the basket. In 32 games this season, Okani averaged 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.8 blocks per game, shooting 44% from the field and 30% from deep.
Although he's exhausted all eligibility, Okani is set to file his paperwork to officially submit his name into the 2025 NBA Draft. He made the announcement in a post on X on Tuesday night.
“Where do I begin? First, I want to say thank you, my lord and savior Jesus Christ, for loving me and making this decision possible. When I started this journey, I was just a kid from Orange with a dream of playing in the NBA. Through countless nights of hard work, self-belief, and support from family, friends, teammates, and coaches, I find myself closer than I’ve ever been to achieving that dream. All that being said, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft.”
