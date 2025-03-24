West Virginia Freshman Guard KJ Tenner Enters Transfer Portal
Monday morning, the transfer portal officially opened in college basketball and West Virginia has taken another hit. Freshman guard KJ Tenner announced he would be entering the portal, joining fellow freshman Jonathan Powell, who announced his intentions to enter last week.
Tenner's farewell on X
“I would like to thank Coach DeVries and his staff for giving me the opportunity to begin my collegiate basketball career and academic journey at West Virginia. Thank you to the Mountaineer fans for welcoming me with open arms and continuous support. After much thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I am excited for what is to come on my journey!”
In 30 games this season, Tenner averaged 2.4 points, 1.1 assists, and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 35% from the field and 15% from three-point land. He wasn't asked to do much offensively but did a nice job of taking care of the basketball when Javon Small wasn't on the floor, turning it over just 0.4 times per game.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Hoops Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Staying? Who's Going? Who's Coming?
Former No. 1 Player in West Virginia Enters Transfer Portal: Can WVU Get in the Mix?
Ben McCollum to Iowa is Now a Done Deal: Who Remains on the Board for West Virginia?
Is Ben McCollum Still an Option for WVU? Deal with Iowa Not Yet Finalized