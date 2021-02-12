West Virginia Gets Big Boost in Latest ESPN Bracketology

The 14th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers are playing some really good basketball as of late winning five straight Big 12 games, including a sweep of No. 7 Texas Tech and a 91-79 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

Prior to Tuesday night's matchup in Lubbock, ESPN bracketologist, Joe Lunardi, stated that the winner of that game between West Virginia and Texas Tech would be projected as a No. 3 seed in his next projection. Well, the Mountaineers secured an 82-71 win, and Friday morning, Lunardi kept to his word moving West Virginia up from a No. 5 seed to a No. 3.

1. Michigan vs 16. Sam Houston State

8. Clemson vs 9. BYU

5. Oklahoma vs 12. Utah State

4. USC vs 13. UNC Greensboro

6. Creighton vs 11. Boise State

3. West Virginia vs 14. UC Irvine

7. Colorado vs 10. Indiana

2. Alabama vs 15. UMBC

If the Mountaineers can pull out a win at home over Oklahoma on Saturday, it would likely further cement West Virginia as a No. 3. After Saturday's game, the Mountaineers won't play again until the following Saturday when they hit the road to play No. 13 Texas. Lunardi should have at least two more projections before their next game and if other teams in front of West Virginia fall, they could sneak their way into a two-seed.

West Virginia and Oklahoma are set to tip-off at 1 p.m. on Big 12 NOW/ESPN+.

