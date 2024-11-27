Mountaineers Now

West Virginia, Gonzaga Announce Starting Lineups for Opening Round Game in Battle 4 Atlantis

A look at the first five on the floor for this afternoon's game.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University forward Tucker DeVries.
West Virginia University forward Tucker DeVries. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In this story:

We are just minutes away from the West Virginia Mountaineers and the third-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs squaring off in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Moments ago, the starting lineups for this afternoon's game were revealed.

West Virginia Mountaineers

G Javon Small

G Sencire Harris

F Tucker DeVries

F Toby Okani

F Amani Hansberry

Gonzaga Bulldogs

G Khalif Battle

G Ryan Nembhard

G Nolan Hickman

G Michael Ajayi

F Graham Ike

WVU coach Darian DeVries on the challenge of playing Gonzaga

“Great opponent. They’re off to a terrific start. They’re in the lead in a lot of different things. They are a very good team, a very balanced team. A tremendous challenge to slow them down, as people have seen. They are certainly deserving of their early season accolades and rankings.

“They are incredibly fast. We certainly haven’t played anybody with this type of speed. They’re very good in transition; they are elite at it. They play to it every single game. That’s a huge challenge. How do you slow them down? I think the biggest thing is making sure you take care of the basketball number one and making sure you’re getting good shot selection so that you’re not playing in transition all the time.”

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

2024 Battle 4 Atlantis Bracket, Schedule, TV Info, and Predictions

Everything Texas Tech Head Coach Joey McGuire Said About West Virginia

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Gonzaga

What Are WVU's Chances to Upset No. 3 Gonzaga? The ESPN BPI Says Slim to None

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball