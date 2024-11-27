West Virginia, Gonzaga Announce Starting Lineups for Opening Round Game in Battle 4 Atlantis
We are just minutes away from the West Virginia Mountaineers and the third-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs squaring off in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.
Moments ago, the starting lineups for this afternoon's game were revealed.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Tucker DeVries
F Toby Okani
F Amani Hansberry
Gonzaga Bulldogs
G Khalif Battle
G Ryan Nembhard
G Nolan Hickman
G Michael Ajayi
F Graham Ike
WVU coach Darian DeVries on the challenge of playing Gonzaga
“Great opponent. They’re off to a terrific start. They’re in the lead in a lot of different things. They are a very good team, a very balanced team. A tremendous challenge to slow them down, as people have seen. They are certainly deserving of their early season accolades and rankings.
“They are incredibly fast. We certainly haven’t played anybody with this type of speed. They’re very good in transition; they are elite at it. They play to it every single game. That’s a huge challenge. How do you slow them down? I think the biggest thing is making sure you take care of the basketball number one and making sure you’re getting good shot selection so that you’re not playing in transition all the time.”
